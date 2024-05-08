Chandigarh: Man loses Rs 4.88L to online fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Dhanas has lost Rs 4.83 lakh to an online fraud. The complainant, Vijayander Parsad, reported that an unidentified person cheated him on the pretext of investment in stocks. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Peddler held with ‘ice’ drug

Chandigarh: A man has been arrested by the District Crime Cell of Chandigarh police for allegedly possessing 24.82 gram “ice” drug (methamphetamine). The accused identified as Vijay Kumar (33), a resident of Nayagaon, who was riding a car, was nabbed at a police check post in Sector 21. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The police said the accused has a criminal past with cases of rioting and another under the NDPS Act had been registered against him at Sector 17 police station. TNS

4 in national Jr hockey team

Mohali: Gurjot Singh, Gursewak Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Deep Singh from Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy have been selected to the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that will tour Europe between May 20 and 29. The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team will be playing matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as part of Hockey India’s initiative to help the team gain exposure and build on experience. 19-year-old Gurjot hails from Nakodar, Gursewak from Batala, Pathankot-born goalkeeper Prince joined the academy in 2022, and Arshdeep, 19, hails from Amritsar. Olympic Gold medalist and Technical Lead of the academy, Rajinder Singh congratulated the players. TNS

Pawan enters quarterfinals

Chandigarh: City’s Pawan Kapoor entered pre-quarterfinals of the World Masters Tennis Championship by defeating his Mexican opponent Jose Fidel Moreno 6-3 6-1 in a one- sided affair at Reforma Club Mexico. Kapoor, who is also the captain of +55 years category, will be playing top seeded Bruce Acland of Mexico to get into quarterfinals. TNS

Pencak Silat meet from May 11

Chandigarh: Pencak Silat Association of Chandigarh will organise the 6th Master & Senior State Championship (Men and Women) at Maharashtra Bhawan, Sector 19, from May 11 to 12. Local registered players will be eligible to participate in the championships. Interested teams can confirm their entries with the organisers before May 9. TNS

Carrom meet begins today

Chandigarh: The 6th edition of the Inter-School Carrom Championship will begin tomorrow at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. The tournament will be organised by the Chandigarh Carrom Association. In the three-day tournament, competitions will be conducted in four categories including, boys’ team championship, girls’ team championship, boys’ singles and girls’ singles. A total of 10 schools will be participating in this championship. TNS

8-wicket win for Nagesh academy

Mohali: Cricket With Nagesh Academy (CWNA) defeated RG Academy by eight wickets during the 1st Mahatma Hansraj Boys U-23 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the RG lads posted 246/6 with the help of Daksh Nain (47), Monty Saini (45), Divesh Panday (40), Rachit Rohilla (35) and Divyansh Gujjar (23). Mohit Verma claimed three wickets. In reply, CWNA achieved the target as Sukhsimran Singh (88), Mohit Verma (63), Vishvajit Dhanda (42) and Aryan Mehta (39) scored for the side. Shubham Arya and Kartik claimed one wicket each.

