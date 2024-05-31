Chandigarh: Man posts fake job messages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A man has been booked for posting fake messages regarding job opportunities at the State Election Commission’s office in Chandigarh. The police said Akhil Sharma of Sangrur allegedly posted fake messages regarding requirement of data entry operators at the Election Commission’s office in Sector 17. A case has been registered. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone from a man in Sector 50. Prince reported that the incident took place near the sports complex. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Resident duped of Rs 19 lakh

Chandigarh: A fraudster has duped a local resident of Rs 19.12 lakh on the pretext of providing him online part-time job. Ashwani Kumar Gupta, a resident of Mauli Jagran, reported that he had received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified person, who offered him a part-time job. He ended up losing Rs 19.12 lakh to the fraudster. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station and investigation started.

