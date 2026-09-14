Chandigarh Marathon registration opens, event to be held on November 22

With an aim to secure recognition from World Athletics, formerly known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation, the UT Administration and the Sports Department are gearing up for the second edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon to be held on November 22.

Registration for the event has opened, with a 69-day countdown under way. The Sports Department has also begun preparations, including inviting tenders for various works related to the marathon from September 14.

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Rs 1 crore prize purse The event will carry a total prize purse of Rs 1 crore. Medals and certificates will be awarded to all finishers in the 10-km and 5-km events.

Full-marathon: The top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories will receive Rs 7 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

Half-marathon: The top three finishers in both categories will receive Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively.

Cash prizes will also be awarded in the 18-30, 31-40, 41-50 and 50-plus age categories for both men and women.

The department has approached the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to pursue recognition of the Chandigarh International Marathon by World Athletics and its inclusion in the global athletics calendar. The move is aimed at attracting greater international participation.

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“Registration for the full and half marathons, 10-km run and 5-km fun run has started. We are aiming at making this international event a signature feature of Chandigarh and making every effort to attract the attention of World Athletics. This will help the event draw more international participants and expand its global footprint. This year too, national and international runners will participate and compete on the same route,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports, UT Administration.

The AFI is scheduled to organise the third Asian Relay Championships in Chandigarh in May next year.

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The first edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon was held in March this year. Initially scheduled for November 2025, the event was postponed to March 1 this year following a reported circular directing UTs to seek prior approval for new projects and acceptance of tenders. Nearly 3,500 runners, including 38 international participants, took part in the inaugural edition.

The minimum age for the full and half marathons is 18 years, with participants required to have been born on or before November 1, 2008. For the 10-km run, the minimum age is 15 years, with participants required to have been born on or before November 1, 2011. The 5-km fun run is open to participants of all age groups.

The full marathon will follow a looped course starting and finishing at the Chandigarh Club. The route will pass through the High Court junction, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake and Lake Club before turning towards Matka Chowk and Transport Area light point, and then returning via Rock Garden, PGI Gate No. 3 and Leisure Valley roads.

The half marathon will follow the same route. The 10-km run will cover Chandigarh Club, Sukhna Lake, Matka Chowk, the Air Force Museum and Government Art Gallery roads before finishing at the Chandigarh Club. The 5-km run will be held on the Chandigarh Club-Sukhna Lake stretch.

The event is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.0975 km), 10-km and 5-km courses were officially measured and certified last year by an AIMS/IAAF-accredited course measurer.