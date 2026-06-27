Chandigarh Master Plan rewrite and why every resident should know

On May 22, the Chandigarh Administration quietly notified draft amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 — the statutory document that governs every building, road, open space, and land use in the city. A supplementary addendum followed on May 29. Together, they propose:

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Doubling and tripling the Floor Area Ratio — the multiplier that determines how much built-up space can exist on a plot — across residential, institutional, industrial, and peripheral zones. Building heights in several areas would rise to 30 metres, or approximately 10 storeys. The mandatory stilt-plus-four and stilt-plus-five building formats would be imposed on neighbourhoods that were never structurally designed for them. Industrial plots would be opened to mixed residential and commercial use. Over 400 acres of the city’s finite reserve land would be reclassified for commercial development.

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The public was given 21 days to respond — to a proposal that took years to build and would take generations to undo.

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Why Chandigarh is different from every other Indian city

This cannot be understood without first understanding what Chandigarh actually is.

In 1948, the Government of India commissioned a new capital for Punjab. After architect Mathew Nowicki died in an air crash, a second team took over: Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, Jane Drew, and Maxwell Fry. What they built was not just a city. It was a complete argument about how human beings should live — with Sun, Space, and Verdure as inviolable rights of every resident, not luxuries for the privileged.

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The city was designed as a human body: the Capitol Complex as its Head, the City Centre as its Heart, the Leisure Valley as its Lungs, the road network as its Circulatory System, the Industrial Area as its Viscera. The seven-tier road hierarchy -- V1 to V7 -- separated fast traffic from pedestrians and cyclists by design. The self-contained sector ensured that every family lived within walking distance of a school, a market, a park, and a dispensary.

As the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted in its landmark judgment of May 29 — pronounced on the very same day as the Administration’s amendment addendum — Chandigarh “is the last well-planned city of this country". The Capitol Complex is inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. The city as a whole is recognised as Modern Heritage of Universal Value.

Chandigarh received only 114 square kilometres out of the original 1,315 square kilometres of periphery envisioned for it after the 1966 reorganisation of Punjab. It is, structurally and legally, a finite city. Its Master Plan 2031 was not an aspiration; it was a calibrated carrying-capacity contract, fixing the terminal population ceiling at 16 lakh persons based on audited limits of water supply, sewerage, drainage, power, and road capacity.

What the High Court just ruled & what it means

The timing of the High Court judgment is critical. On May 29 — the same date as the Administration's amendment addendum — a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry pronounced its full judgment in a PIL, scrapping the proposed flyover at Tribune Chowk on Dakshin Marg.

The Court’s reasoning goes far beyond traffic engineering. It is a comprehensive affirmation of the Master Plan’s supreme authority, and its key holdings strike directly at the logic behind the current amendments:

The Master Plan is not advisory. The Court held that CMP 2031, framed under the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, and the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, “is inviolable and every provision of the same is mandatory in nature.” It can be changed only by following the same rigorous procedure by which it was made — public notification, objections, and a Board of Inquiry and Hearing. Executive notifications alone do not suffice.

The ban on flyovers applies city-wide. CMP 2031 at page 307 explicitly states that “over bridges/flyovers are not recommended to be constructed in entire city of Chandigarh due to heritage considerations, since they impact the visual city scape, and cause inconvenience to the pedestrians.” The Court found no evidence this had been amended, and restrained the Administration from proceeding. The Urban Planning Department was not even consulted before the Engineering Department decided to build the flyover — a procedural failure the court found deeply troubling.

Heritage protections are not Phase I privileges. The court ruled that Dakshin Marg — which the Administration had argued lay outside the heritage Phase I zone — is an integral part of Phase I comprising Sectors 1 to 30. Heritage status and its protections apply uniformly. This directly rebuts the amendment strategy of treating Phases II and III as free zones for densification while nominally protecting Phase I.

The city was built for people, not vehicles. The Court observed with alarm that Chandigarh now has more registered motorised vehicles than residents, and the highest per capita car ownership in the country — precisely because the city has failed to implement the CMP 2031's own mandate for public transport, cycling infrastructure, and non-motorised priority. The solution, the Court said, is not more road infrastructure. It is less dependence on private vehicles.

Five directions flowed from the judgment: the flyover is prohibited; an underpass may be built instead; no trees in or around Tribune Chowk may be cut; the UT Administration must maintain the heritage character of Phase I including Dakshin Marg; and the Administration must by writ of mandamus ensure and encourage the original ambience and character of the city by minimising personal motorised traffic and promoting public transport.

Who is objecting & what they are saying

The most authoritative voice against the amendments is the one that carries the most institutional weight: Sumit Kaur, the former Chief Architect who led the technical formulation of CMP 2031, served on its Board of Inquiry and Hearing, and sits on the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee. She has filed a 19-page formal objection and delivered an oral submission before the Screening Committee.

Her central argument is procedural as much as substantive. A consultant has been engaged to study the city’s holding capacity only after the notifications were issued. The cart, she writes, is entirely before the horse. The eight studies that must precede any amendment -- infrastructure capacity audit, sector-by-sector Traffic Impact Assessment, environmental and ecological assessment, seismic vulnerability analysis, terminal holding-capacity reassessment, social infrastructure gap analysis, microclimate and shadow study, and Heritage Impact Assessment — have not been commissioned, let alone placed in the public domain.

On substance, she makes eight core objections: the amendments introduce an uncalibrated population load beyond the 16-lakh ceiling; the stilt-plus-four typology creates catastrophic soft-storey seismic failure risk in Zone IV; 30-metre high-rises will permanently sever the Shivalik view corridor; high-intensity zoning near Manimajra violates a 2022 MoEFCC ruling protecting a migratory bird corridor; the industrial overhaul destroys the flatted-factory model; high-rise living dismantles the neighbourhood-unit social fabric; and the entire process bypasses the Supreme Court’s mandatory requirement for CHCC vetting.

Her proposed alternative is not a freeze on growth. It is the activation of the CMP 2031’s own unimplemented mandate: a Chandigarh Regional Planning Board, modelled on the NCR Planning Board, to direct growth outward to satellite settlements across state borders. Export the planning model to the region. Do not import regional chaos into the city.

Chandigarh’s Member of Parliament Manish Tewari has submitted consolidated objections to Chief Secretary H. Rajesh Prasad, targeting both the process and the substance of the amendments, while stopping short of blanket rejection.

On process: the expert committee that recommended the amendments comprises eleven government officers with no independent heritage experts, environmentalists, or public representatives — in direct violation of CMP 2031’s Section 8.10 mandate for a multidisciplinary panel. Tewari has demanded reconstitution with at least six independent experts and two public representatives. The 21-day objection window is inadequate; CMP 2015 offered 60 days with ward hearings. He has sought an extension to 60 days with ward sabhas across all 35 wards.

On infrastructure readiness, he demands a publicly disclosed, ward-wise Municipal Civic Infrastructure Blueprint — to be tabled before the Municipal Corporation General House — before any density or FAR increase is approved. He cites the failed 24x7 water supply pilot at Manimajra, ongoing solid waste problems at Dadumajra, and the shelved Sector-17 parking project as evidence that the administration cannot manage current infrastructure loads, let alone expanded ones.

On the specific density proposals, he flags a dangerous regulatory inconsistency: stilt floors are exempt from height calculations in Phase II but count toward height limits in Phase III. At Manimajra, proposed Stilt+5 densities of 250-300 persons per acre would create parking shortfalls constituting a fire hazard against norms designed for 100 persons per acre.

Tewari’s position is conditional rather than absolute: he is open to industrial FAR increases, mixed land-use corridors, and institutional enhancements. but only if tied to fire safety clearances, published traffic studies, verified parking certification, and phased rollout linked to demonstrated infrastructure milestones.

What the amendments would do, zone by zone

Residential Phase II and III: New plotted development is halted. All new housing must be in high-density group housing with mandatory stilt-plus-four formats. Phase III FAR rises from 1.2 to 3.0 -- a 150 per cent increase -- with heights approaching 30 metres. The neighbourhood V4 and V5 roads, designed for low-speed residential movement, would absorb this load without any Traffic Impact Assessment.

Institutional and educational: FAR for schools rises from 1.25 to 2.0. For colleges and hospitals, from 1.50 to 2.5. Minimum land norms for private schools are simultaneously removed -- enabling more buildings on smaller plots, directly adjoining residential streets never designed for such volumes.

Peripheral zones Maloya and Manimajra: 178 acres in Maloya Pocket 7 are designated for 30-metre high-rise housing at 250 persons per acre, directly abutting the low-rise village. The CMP 2031 itself records that Manimajra "does not have the holding capacity to support" its projected population -- yet a stilt-plus-five typology is proposed there.

Industrial Area: A blanket FAR of 2.0 and 60 per cent ground coverage replaces site-specific architectural controls across all industrial plots regardless of size. The flatted-factory model -- designed for clean, small-scale entrepreneurs -- is reduced to 14.65 acres. Phase III's 60 acres would be converted to Mixed Land Use, eliminating warehousing reserves and the protective green buffer for Raipur Kalan village.

Mixed Land Use corridor: The Vikas Marg commercial footprint expands from 252 acres to 428 acres -- consuming finite reserve land the city set aside against unforeseen civic and ecological needs over the next half-century.

The three legal bars that must be cleared

Beyond the May 2026 High Court judgment, two earlier Supreme Court precedents create binding obligations the current process has not met.

In RWA v/s UT Chandigarh (2023), the Supreme Court mandated that any significant change to development norms must be vetted and sanctioned by the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee before execution, and elevated infrastructure carrying-capacity tests from optional data to strict legal requirements. The current amendments have bypassed the CHCC entirely.

In Tata Housing v/s Aalok Jagga (2019), the Supreme Court quashed peripheral high-rises near the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary under the Public Trust Doctrine, ruling that the natural Shivalik backdrop is a legally protected shared inheritance. The proposals for 30-metre towers at Maloya, Sarangpur, and Manimajra attempt to institutionalise the exact vertical obstruction the apex court outlawed.

What should happen next & how to check if it does

The screening committee must now consider all objections received during the public consultation period. Based on the expert submissions, legal precedents, and procedural requirements, the following outcomes are both necessary and verifiable:

The amendments must be withdrawn or placed in abeyance until eight mandatory impact studies are commissioned, completed, and published. Residents can demand this by asking the UT Administration’s Department of Urban Planning to confirm in writing whether these studies exist.

The expert committee must be reconstituted to include independent heritage experts, environmental specialists, urban planners from outside the administration, and elected public representatives — as CMP 2031 itself requires.

Any revised amendments must be routed through the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee for binding approval before they are re-notified — not after.

The Chandigarh Regional Planning Board, mandated in CMP 2031 and never activated, must be formally constituted through negotiations with Punjab and Haryana. This is the structural solution that makes internal densification unnecessary.

The pending provisions of CMP 2031 — the Vikas Marg Urban Design Scheme, the comprehensive public transport plan, the Non-Motorised Transport network — must be implemented before the plan is rewritten.

What residents can do right now

Written objections can still be submitted to the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration, Deluxe Building, Sector 9, or by email to ca-chd@chd.gov.in. Ward representatives and the Municipal Corporation General House can be petitioned to demand the ward-wise civic infrastructure blueprint that MP Tewari has called for. The High Court’s May 29 judgment is a public document and a legal instrument that citizens can invoke in any challenge to the amendments.

The bottom line

The amendments as notified represent a fundamental rewriting of the city’s founding contract — not an optimisation of it. The plan is not the problem. Seven decades of incomplete implementation is. The answer to Chandigarh’s growth pressures has always been written in the plan itself: a regional framework that exports density outward, a public transport system that reduces car dependency, and a disciplined implementation of the rules that have kept this city worth fighting for.

The High Court put it plainly on May 29: Sun, Space, and Verdure are not nostalgic decorations. They are “the hallmark of this city” and must be “protected and preserved at all costs.”

The screening committee’s decision is pending. The city is watching.