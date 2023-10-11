Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 10

In view of the upcoming festival season, potential buyers of non-electric two-wheelers are likely to get relief as the UT Administration is considering increasing the number of registration of such vehicles.

During a meeting here today, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit directed officials to examine the electric vehicle (EV) policy and take a decision keeping in view limited options and high cost of EVs. An officer said a decision in this regard would be taken soon.

The Administration on Friday stopped the registration of two-wheelers running on internal combustion engine (ICE) on hitting the target fixed for 2023-24 in the revised EV policy.

According to the target, only 12,076 two-wheelers running on petrol had to be registered till March 31 next year. The target was hit on October 6 and after that, the registration of such vehicles was stopped. Similarly, the RLA will stop the registration of four-wheelers running on ICE (petrol/diesel) once the target of 15,465 vehicles (till March 2024) is met, which is likely by next month.