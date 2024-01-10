Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 9

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, for the first time, resolved to have a mayor-in-council, own MC Act, which is not an extension of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, and more powers to the mayor and councillors.

Under the mayor-in-council system, the mayor’s term may extend from the present one year to five years, he/she will have administrative powers with authority even on giving approval to allotment of tenders, fulfil the role of a chief executive officer, and act as a local agent of the Union Government.

However, the resolution has to be sent to the UT Administration for approval. Following which, it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action. It has to be finally cleared by Parliament. “Though it is the prerogative of Parliament, we have conveyed our sentiment,” said a BJP councillor.

The ruling BJP-proposed table agenda, passed in the House today, read, “The Municipal Corporation Act of Chandigarh was enacted as an extension of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act and that too with dilution of many sections, powers and functions, leaving the Chandigarh MC in general and the public representatives in particular as mere statue figures with not much power or say in the functioning of the city and policy matters.”

“The corporation is the only elected body in Chandigarh after the Member of Parliament and all policy and other important matters pertaining to the city are decided by bureaucrats, which goes against the basic tenets of democracy and the Constitution,” it added. The resolution was passed without any discussion and question being raised by the Opposition.

Mayor Anup Gupta said, “We are a capital city. We should have our own MC Act. Besides, under the mayor-in-council system, we will study the model of other cities and may extend the mayor’s term to two-and-a- half years or five years.”

On similar lines in February last year, the MC House, cutting across party lines, had given nod to a Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh. The opinion was then sent to the Administration to convey the sentiment to the MHA. Additionally, councillors had also favoured a legislative assembly for Chandigarh.

The matter was brought to the House meeting as an agenda item after the MHA had sent a private member Bill, which was earlier moved by Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha, to the UT Administration for its opinion.

Meanwhile, the MC House also approved to have Hindi and Punjabi as state languages of Chandigarh. The mayor said at present, English was the official language, but it should be Hindi and Punjabi.

