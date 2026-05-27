Chandigarh: May lose licence for violation of norms, liquor vends warned

Taking cognisance of a reel circulated on a social media in which a vend owner was seen serving liquor free of cost, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued a stern warning to all liquor vend owners.

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The Excise Department will not hesitate to cancel the licence of any violator and may also blacklist such offenders from participating in future allotment/licensing processes, Yadav said.

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A video showing alcohol being openly served in Sector 9 market went viral on social media yesterday, triggering widespread criticism across the city. The event was dubbed “liquor langar” by social media users.

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The DC today called a meeting of all liquor licensees in Chandigarh to review compliance with the Excise Policy and address recent violations observed on social media platforms. He was informed that an FIR has already been registered against the offender and strict action is being initiated in the matter.