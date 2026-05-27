icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: May lose licence for violation of norms, liquor vends warned

Chandigarh: May lose licence for violation of norms, liquor vends warned

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM May 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taking cognisance of a reel circulated on a social media in which a vend owner was seen serving liquor free of cost, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has issued a stern warning to all liquor vend owners.

Advertisement

The Excise Department will not hesitate to cancel the licence of any violator and may also blacklist such offenders from participating in future allotment/licensing processes, Yadav said.

Advertisement

A video showing alcohol being openly served in Sector 9 market went viral on social media yesterday, triggering widespread criticism across the city. The event was dubbed “liquor langar” by social media users.

Advertisement

The DC today called a meeting of all liquor licensees in Chandigarh to review compliance with the Excise Policy and address recent violations observed on social media platforms. He was informed that an FIR has already been registered against the offender and strict action is being initiated in the matter.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts