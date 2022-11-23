Chandigarh Mayor asks UT to regularise constructions outside lal dora

Chandigarh, November 22
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur has asked the UT Administration to regularise the construction outside lal dora.
She had earlier raised the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah. “The Ministry of Home Affairs should give one-time settlement offer to all those who have done constructions outside lal dora and provide them the much-needed, long-due relief,” she said.
“About 70 per cent of village population live outside lal dora. The MC takes property tax from them. Despite this, the civic body is not able to give permanent water connection to them,” added the Mayor.
Lal dora separates the village habitation from agricultural land.
Area residents said the elected representatives were not authorised to develop their area under the Ward Development Fund and the MPLAD scheme. Thus, they were forced to bear with poor roads, faulty sewerage and other civic problems.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal polls: PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...