Chandigarh Mayor asks UT to regularise constructions outside lal dora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur has asked the UT Administration to regularise the construction outside lal dora.

She had earlier raised the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah. “The Ministry of Home Affairs should give one-time settlement offer to all those who have done constructions outside lal dora and provide them the much-needed, long-due relief,” she said.

“About 70 per cent of village population live outside lal dora. The MC takes property tax from them. Despite this, the civic body is not able to give permanent water connection to them,” added the Mayor.

Lal dora separates the village habitation from agricultural land.

Area residents said the elected representatives were not authorised to develop their area under the Ward Development Fund and the MPLAD scheme. Thus, they were forced to bear with poor roads, faulty sewerage and other civic problems.

#amit shah