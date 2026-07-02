Chandigarh Mayor assures swift action on MC employees' welfare demands

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi today met representatives of various employees' and workers' unions, who submitted memorandums highlighting their long-pending service-related demands and welfare issues.

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The union representatives raised concerns regarding timely disbursement of salaries, pensions and retirement benefits, medical reimbursement, compassionate appointments, regularisation of eligible employees, welfare measures for outsourced workers, leave benefits, uniforms, safety gear, identity cards and clearance of pending arrears. They also sought early resolution of issues concerning retired employees, road workers, security guards and outsourced staff serving in different departments.

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Giving a patient hearing to all grievances, the Mayor assured the representatives that every genuine demand would be examined by the departments concerned on priority. He emphasised that the dedication of Municipal Corporation employees is the backbone of efficient civic services and that safeguarding their welfare remains a key priority.

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The Mayor further assured that issues falling under the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh Administration would be strongly pursued with the appropriate authorities for timely resolution. He stressed that continuous dialogue with employees' representatives was essential for strengthening both employee welfare and quality public service delivery.