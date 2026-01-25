Chandigarh Mayor calls on Administrator

Advertisement
Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Saturday met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. The mayor thanked the Administrator for his unwavering guidance, encouragement and pivotal role throughout her one-year tenure.
She said her term was defined by a “new era of seamless coordination” between the Chandigarh Administration and the MC.
