Chandigarh Mayor conducts surprise morning inspection at MC offices

In a message on discipline, accountability and citizen-centric governance, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi conducted an early morning surprise inspection of various municipal corporation offices today to assess staff attendance, office functioning and public service delivery.

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During the inspection, the Mayor reviewed attendance records, cleanliness standards, public dealing mechanisms and the overall working environment across different branches. He interacted with officials and employees, while also evaluating the efficiency of grievance redress systems and citizen-service operations.

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Expressing concern over instances of delayed attendance, Joshi directed all officers and employees to strictly adhere to office timings and maintain the highest standards of professionalism.

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Reiterating the municipal corporation’s commitment to transparency, accountability and responsiveness, the Mayor warned that negligence, habitual late attendance and laxity in public dealings would invite strict action as per rules.