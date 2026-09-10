Chandigarh Mayor engages with youth at ‘Yuva Samvad’

In an engaging interaction with Chandigarh’s young minds, Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Wednesday participated in ‘Yuva Samvad – Mayor Se Seedhi Baat’, organised by the Meeshan Foundation. The programme provided youngsters with an open platform to ask questions, share ideas and suggest solutions for the future development of the city.

Calling the youth, the “energy and changemakers of Chandigarh,” Mayor Joshi discussed several key civic issues, including waste management, environmental protection, plantation, public transport and responsible citizenship. He stressed that a better Chandigarh can only be built through active participation from its citizens, particularly its younger generation.

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Sharing his vision of a Clean, Green and Zero-Waste Chandigarh, the Mayor urged youngsters to make waste segregation, reuse and recycling a part of their daily lives.

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“Zero-Waste Chandigarh cannot be achieved by the Municipal Corporation alone, it has to become a people’s movement, with our youth leading from the front,” he said.

Mayor Joshi also gave youngsters a ‘Green Birthday Challenge’, encouraging them to plant a tree on every birthday and take responsibility for nurturing it. He further urged them to make greater use of public transport, reduce the use of single-use items and take collective responsibility for keeping Chandigarh’s public spaces clean.

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During the interaction, students raised a wide range of issues, from corruption and traffic management to waterlogging and public safety. One of the students highlighted the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon and also raised concerns over accidents caused by exposed electrical wires.

Another student, Manveer Singh, raised the issue of alleged corruption in traffic enforcement, claiming that some traffic personnel demand money from people in cases involving drunk driving. Responding to the concerns, Mayor Joshi urged the students and citizens not to offer bribes to anyone for getting any work done.