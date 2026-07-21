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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Mayor fixes target dates for pending development works

Chandigarh Mayor fixes target dates for pending development works

A comprehensive sector-wise and ward-wise review was undertaken of ongoing works, sanctioned projects, pending tenders, works awaiting allotment and key infrastructure projects across Chandigarh

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:29 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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In a push to accelerate development and strengthen accountability, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Tuesday chaired review meeting with the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) engineering wing and fixed target dates for the commencement of every pending development work across the city.

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A comprehensive sector-wise and ward-wise review was undertaken of ongoing works, sanctioned projects, pending tenders, works awaiting allotment and key infrastructure projects across Chandigarh.

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In a first-of-its-kind review, Joshi initiated a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) review of all resolutions and estimates approved by the General House and the Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC). He sought project-wise updates on every approved agenda and took serious note of works where implementation had been delayed despite administrative approvals.

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Expressing concern over avoidable delays, the Mayor directed the concerned officers to explain the reasons behind every pending project and categorically stated that unnecessary delays in executing approved development works would not be tolerated. He made it clear that while genuine procedural issues would be resolved on priority, accountability for delays would be fixed wherever required.

To ensure time-bound implementation, Joshi fixed specific target dates for the commencement of all pending works awaiting tendering or allotment and directed the Engineering Wing to complete all procedural formalities within the stipulated timelines.

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He emphasised that every sanctioned project must now move swiftly from approval to execution so that citizens receive the intended benefits without unnecessary delay.

The Mayor conducted a detailed review of roads, storm-water drainage, water supply, sewerage, public infrastructure, parks, markets, community centres and other engineering works. Stressing that infrastructure development remains the Municipal Corporation's highest priority, he instructed all engineers to expedite project execution while maintaining the highest standards of quality, transparency and technical excellence.

Joshi also directed all engineering officers to submit, within one week, a comprehensive progress report on every estimate approved by the General House and F&CC, every allotted work and every project presently under execution. He informed the officers that another review meeting would be convened shortly to assess compliance with the targets, review progress and identify responsibility wherever unjustified delays are found.

The Mayor further instructed officers to strengthen coordination among all engineering wings, undertake regular field inspections and proactively remove bottlenecks affecting project implementation. He stressed that continuous monitoring, timely decision-making and effective coordination are essential to ensure that development projects are completed within the prescribed timelines.

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