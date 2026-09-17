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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh mayor for fresh assessment of Sector 52/53 vending site

Chandigarh mayor for fresh assessment of Sector 52/53 vending site

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi. File Photo
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In a surprise check, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi today inspected the Street Vending Zone earmarked for Sectors 52 and 53 and raised concerns over the practical viability of the site.

The mayor, accompanied by Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, visited the area after receiving grievances that vendors were unable to occupy the designated vending zone due to its isolated location.

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During the inspection, it was observed that the site is surrounded largely by undeveloped and jungle-like open land, with virtually no residential habitation, commercial establishment or regular customer footfall nearby.

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Joshi said merely earmarking a vending site on paper cannot serve the purpose if vendors were unable to earn their livelihood there.

"A vending zone cannot function in isolation. If there are no residents, no commercial activity and hardly any customer footfall, how can a street vendor sustain his family from such a location," the mayor asked. Joshi said the issue would be taken up at the upcoming General House meeting of the MC.

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