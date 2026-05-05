icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Mayor for raised walkways in green belts on Mumbai lines

Chandigarh Mayor for raised walkways in green belts on Mumbai lines

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mayor Saurabh Joshi at an elevated nature trail in Mumbai.
Advertisement

Mayor Saurabh Joshi has proposed that elevated pedestrian pathways be developed in city parks, green belts and select urban corridors, subject to technical feasibility.

Advertisement

"The raised structures will enable citizens to experience greenery from an elevated perspective while protecting ground-level vegetation and minimising ecological disturbance," he said.

Advertisement

To strengthen inter-city collaboration and sustainable urban development, the Mayor recently visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and held discussions with Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, senior officers and engineers. He was accompanied by MC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora.

Advertisement

In addition, the Mayor has proposed the establishment of a student support helpline/facilitation desk in coordination with the BMC to assist students from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other northern states residing in Mumbai. The initiative aims to provide guidance on civic services, transport systems, safety awareness, accommodation linkages, academic networks and community integration, thereby helping students adapt more confidently to a new urban environment.

During his visit, an emphasis was laid on structured knowledge sharing between the two civic bodies. The Mayor proposed an inter-corporation professional exchange programme between the Chandigarh civic body and the BMC to facilitate continuous learning and adoption of best practices. The initiative will include technical study visits, joint workshops and exchange of domain experts across sectors such as urban infrastructure, water supply, sewerage, storm water management, solid waste management, public health, e-governance and PPP models.

Advertisement

During the interaction, BMC officials gave detailed technical presentations showcasing their initiatives, including scientific road recarpeting systems, advanced storm water drainage solutions and SCADA-based water supply management.

The Mayor appreciated the innovative approaches adopted by the BMC.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts