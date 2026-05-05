Chandigarh Mayor for raised walkways in green belts on Mumbai lines

Mayor Saurabh Joshi has proposed that elevated pedestrian pathways be developed in city parks, green belts and select urban corridors, subject to technical feasibility.

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"The raised structures will enable citizens to experience greenery from an elevated perspective while protecting ground-level vegetation and minimising ecological disturbance," he said.

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To strengthen inter-city collaboration and sustainable urban development, the Mayor recently visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and held discussions with Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, senior officers and engineers. He was accompanied by MC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora.

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In addition, the Mayor has proposed the establishment of a student support helpline/facilitation desk in coordination with the BMC to assist students from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other northern states residing in Mumbai. The initiative aims to provide guidance on civic services, transport systems, safety awareness, accommodation linkages, academic networks and community integration, thereby helping students adapt more confidently to a new urban environment.

During his visit, an emphasis was laid on structured knowledge sharing between the two civic bodies. The Mayor proposed an inter-corporation professional exchange programme between the Chandigarh civic body and the BMC to facilitate continuous learning and adoption of best practices. The initiative will include technical study visits, joint workshops and exchange of domain experts across sectors such as urban infrastructure, water supply, sewerage, storm water management, solid waste management, public health, e-governance and PPP models.

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During the interaction, BMC officials gave detailed technical presentations showcasing their initiatives, including scientific road recarpeting systems, advanced storm water drainage solutions and SCADA-based water supply management.

The Mayor appreciated the innovative approaches adopted by the BMC.