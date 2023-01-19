Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

Chandigarh, January 18
Day after getting elected, Mayor Anup Gupta today held a meeting with MC officers and reviewed the status of various projects. He gathered project-wise information about the ongoing works from the officers. He then directed them to speed up the pending works.
Gupta will hold his first MC House meeting this month. Some pending and new development agenda items will be taken up. Meanwhile, Gupta had a busy day with party leaders and other supporters calling on him. Delegations of officers and staff unions also met him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states