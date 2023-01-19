Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

Day after getting elected, Mayor Anup Gupta today held a meeting with MC officers and reviewed the status of various projects. He gathered project-wise information about the ongoing works from the officers. He then directed them to speed up the pending works.

Gupta will hold his first MC House meeting this month. Some pending and new development agenda items will be taken up. Meanwhile, Gupta had a busy day with party leaders and other supporters calling on him. Delegations of officers and staff unions also met him.