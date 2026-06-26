Chandigarh Mayor Joshi backs cab, auto drivers, assures action on fare revision

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi today extended his support to the city’s cab and auto-rickshaw drivers by hearing their concerns and assuring them that their demands would be taken up with the authorities concerned for appropriate consideration.

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The Mayor met the striking cab and auto drivers at the rally ground in Sector 25. The Chandigarh Tricity Cab Driver Union and Auto Rickshaw Welfare Associations met the Mayor and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting challenges faced by transport workers. They sought revision of taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in view of the continuous rise in petrol, diesel and CNG prices, and urged strict enforcement of aggregator policies governing app-based transport services.

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The representatives raised concerns regarding alleged violations of regulatory norms by certain aggregator companies and requested uniform implementation of licensing conditions and fare-related regulations. They also sought a review of challans issued to drivers in matters linked to aggregator operations and emphasized the need to protect the livelihood of thousands of professional drivers.

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The Mayor assured the cab and auto drivers that their grievances would be examined thoroughly and discussed with the departments concerned. He reiterated that he was committed to ensuring a balanced approach that safeguarded the interests of both commuters and transport workers.