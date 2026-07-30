DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Mayor Joshi calls for more child-friendly parks in city

Chandigarh Mayor Joshi calls for more child-friendly parks in city

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office. File photo
Advertisement

In a significant step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and improving civic amenities, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC), under the chairmanship of Mayor Saurabh Joshi, approved a series of development projects and policy initiatives at its meeting held today.

Advertisement

The committee approved the redevelopment of the basketball and volleyball courts in parks in Ward No. 23 at an estimated cost of Rs 15.31 lakh. The project is aimed at upgrading sports infrastructure by providing improved playing surfaces and allied facilities, encouraging greater participation of youth in outdoor sports.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Joshi stressed that children’s play areas should be developed in parks across all sectors in a phased manner to promote healthy recreational opportunities. He also directed the engineering and horticulture wings to install globe lights and ensure adequate illumination in parks wherever required at the earliest.

Advertisement

Among other proposals approved were plantation of well grown ornamental plants and grassing in the green belt of Sector 35-C at an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh; strengthening the existing sewerage in Khudda Lahora village at a cost of Rs 27.16 lakh; laying a water supply line from the booster to the three-storey house lane (House Nos. 3001-3016) in Sector 31-D to address low water pressure and carrying out other allied works at Sector 31 at an estimated cost of Rs 24.71 lakh; and installation of a deep bore tubewell near the cremation ground in Kaimbwala village at a cost of Rs 35.92 lakh.

The committee also approved repair and painting of walls, MS railings and gates in parks at Sector 46 (Rs 21.70 lakh), and installation of gymnasium and children’s play equipment in parks across Sectors 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 (Rs 29.20 lakh).

Advertisement

Other works cleared included laying paver blocks at EWS Colony in Sector 56 (Rs 32.19 lakh), reconstruction of damaged footpaths around HIG and MIG houses in Sector 39-B (Rs 47.16 lakh), and special repairs of paver blocks along the V-4 road in Industrial Area, Phase II (Rs 27.40 lakh).

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts