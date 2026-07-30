Chandigarh Mayor Joshi calls for more child-friendly parks in city

In a significant step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and improving civic amenities, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation (MC), under the chairmanship of Mayor Saurabh Joshi, approved a series of development projects and policy initiatives at its meeting held today.

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The committee approved the redevelopment of the basketball and volleyball courts in parks in Ward No. 23 at an estimated cost of Rs 15.31 lakh. The project is aimed at upgrading sports infrastructure by providing improved playing surfaces and allied facilities, encouraging greater participation of youth in outdoor sports.

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During the meeting, Joshi stressed that children’s play areas should be developed in parks across all sectors in a phased manner to promote healthy recreational opportunities. He also directed the engineering and horticulture wings to install globe lights and ensure adequate illumination in parks wherever required at the earliest.

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Among other proposals approved were plantation of well grown ornamental plants and grassing in the green belt of Sector 35-C at an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh; strengthening the existing sewerage in Khudda Lahora village at a cost of Rs 27.16 lakh; laying a water supply line from the booster to the three-storey house lane (House Nos. 3001-3016) in Sector 31-D to address low water pressure and carrying out other allied works at Sector 31 at an estimated cost of Rs 24.71 lakh; and installation of a deep bore tubewell near the cremation ground in Kaimbwala village at a cost of Rs 35.92 lakh.

The committee also approved repair and painting of walls, MS railings and gates in parks at Sector 46 (Rs 21.70 lakh), and installation of gymnasium and children’s play equipment in parks across Sectors 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 (Rs 29.20 lakh).

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Other works cleared included laying paver blocks at EWS Colony in Sector 56 (Rs 32.19 lakh), reconstruction of damaged footpaths around HIG and MIG houses in Sector 39-B (Rs 47.16 lakh), and special repairs of paver blocks along the V-4 road in Industrial Area, Phase II (Rs 27.40 lakh).