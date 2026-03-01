Chandigarh Mayor Joshi proposes sky garden for city

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has proposed an ambitious and futuristic “sky garden” elevated pathway project aimed at transforming the city into a global Eco-Smart urban model. He made this proposal at a meeting of the Finance & Contract Committee (F&CC).

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The proposal seeks to blend the city’s iconic heritage with cutting-edge 21st-century innovation, positioning Chandigarh among the world’s most advanced and sustainable cities.

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Inspired by internationally renowned projects such as New York’s High Line and Singapore’s OCBC Skyway, the sky garden will be a hi-tech elevated pedestrian corridor allowing citizens to walk amidst treetops while enjoying panoramic views, thereby creating a unique urban experience.

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The project is anchored in the innovative concept of “Urban Layering”, which will effectively double the city’s green potential by shifting pedestrian pathways above ground, freeing up space below for expanded flowerbeds, natural turf, and enhanced landscaping.

Emphasising environmental conservation, the Mayor highlighted that the initiative would not only preserve but significantly enhance Chandigarh’s greenery. In a first-of-its-kind approach for the region, the project will incorporate artificial intelligence and digital twin modelling to ensure zero damage to heritage trees, with precision engineering designed to safeguard root systems and canopies. Additionally, adaptive smart lighting will be installed to minimise light pollution and protect local bird and wildlife habitats.

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Further advancing the vision of “Viksit Chandigarh 2047”, the Mayor has asked the engineers concerned to identify 9 to 10 prominent parks and green belts for the pilot phase.

The project will prioritise the use of sustainable materials such as weathering steel and light-permeable decking to ensure natural flow of sunlight and rainwater, maintaining ecological balance.

Describing the Sky-Garden as a transformational step, the Mayor stated that the initiative reflected Chandigarh's legacy of leadership in urban planning while setting new global benchmarks in sustainability and innovation. With this bold vision, the city is poised to redefine urban living and emerge as a model city on the world stage.