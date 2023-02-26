Chandigarh Mayor launches paving of streets in two UT villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Mayor Anup Gupta today launched the work of laying paver blocks in streets of Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu villages in the presence of area councillor Jaswinder Kaur.

The Mayor said the launch of this work was a beginning of development works in villages and would be completed within a stipulated time frame. The Rs 1 crore project has been allotted to Kher Construction, which will cover internal streets of both villages during the next six months.

Gupta said around 20,000 people of both villages would benefit from the project. The streets were lying damaged for several years.