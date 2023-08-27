Chandigarh Mayor, MC chief plant saplings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today opened a special garden, ‘Amrit Vatika’, as part of the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign at a nursery in Sector 23.

Mayor Anup Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra planted saplings of various fruit-bearing plants in the presence of area councillor Damanpreet Singh and other prominent personalities and civic body officials on the occasion.