Chandigarh Mayor, MC chief plant saplings

Chandigarh, August 26
The Municipal Corporation (MC) today opened a special garden, ‘Amrit Vatika’, as part of the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign at a nursery in Sector 23.
Mayor Anup Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra planted saplings of various fruit-bearing plants in the presence of area councillor Damanpreet Singh and other prominent personalities and civic body officials on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices
Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra
MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe