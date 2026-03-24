Chandigarh Mayor orders fire audit after finding safety lapses at Sec 25 gas agencies

Mayor Saurabh Joshi conducted a surprise inspection at gas agencies located in Sector 25 and raised serious concerns over public safety and administrative coordination,

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It was revealed that water supply to these agencies has remained discontinued for the past 8-9 months, even as regular water bills continue to be issued, leaving these highly sensitive establishments exposed to significant fire hazards.

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The issue gains urgency in the backdrop of recent fire incidents across the city, including one reported just days ago at the Sector 22 mobile market and another incident earlier today in the Industrial Area. During the inspection, gas agency owners apprised the Mayor of their predicament, stating that despite paying regular bills, they have received no water supply for months.

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They further highlighted a glaring contradiction: while the Fire Department has been issuing notices for failure to maintain filled water storage tanks, the Municipal Corporation’s Water Supply Department has not been providing the essential water required to comply with these safety norms.

Terming the situation “highly sensitive and unacceptable,” Mayor Joshi emphasised that gas agencies fall under the most vulnerable category of establishments, where even minor lapses can lead to catastrophic consequences.

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He stated that such administrative disconnect not only undermines safety protocols but also places lives and property at risk.

Taking strong note of the matter, the Mayor directed senior officers to immediately restore water supply, thoroughly investigate billing discrepancies and initiate a comprehensive fire safety audit of the entire area.

He also called for a time-bound report and strict action against the officials who were found responsible for the lapse. Stressing accountability, he warned that any negligence compromising public safety will not be tolerated.