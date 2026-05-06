Chandigarh Mayor orders zero tolerance against illegal street vending

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Wednesday convened a comprehensive review meeting of key departments of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, including the roads, sanitation and enforcement wings, to assess the prevailing situation of street vending across the city.

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Referring to directions issued by the Supreme Court of India, the Mayor instructed officials to shift into strict “action mode” and ensure zero tolerance against illegal street vending. He emphasised that enforcement teams must act firmly against unauthorised vendors occupying public spaces, roads, pavements and market areas, which disrupt traffic flow and create sanitation and safety concerns.

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Highlighting the Apex Court’s guidelines, officials reiterated that only duly registered vendors with valid certificates issued under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 are permitted to operate in designated vending zones.

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The Court has stressed the need to prevent encroachments, ensure pedestrian rights and maintain urban order while balancing the livelihood concerns of legitimate vendors.

The Mayor directed the enforcement wing to intensify drives against illegal vending, remove encroachments promptly and ensure that no unauthorised vending is allowed in non-designated areas. He also instructed officials to strengthen coordination among departments for sustained monitoring and compliance.