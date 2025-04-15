Chandigarh Mayor pays homage to firefighters

The Fire Services Day was marked by the Municipal Corporation (MC) today at Fire Station, Sector 17, with Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and Chief Fire Officer Shashi Vasundhra laying wreaths at the Martyrs’ Column in an homage to fire brigade jawans.

A two-minute silence was also observed in the memory of the fire who lost their lives while on duty. The Fire Service Week was announced and will be observed from April 14 to 20 under the theme “Unite to Ignite, a Fire Safe India”.

The Mayor appreciated the department’s work during major fire incidents and applauded the firemen for distinguished and meritorious service. She said that a special campaign on fire safety would be organised in the city schools and will faeture awareness activities like fire safety drills.

The Mayor and Joint Commissioner also honoured the families of three firemen who sacrificed their lives in fire-fighting operations in the city. Amarjit Singh Mavi lost his life during a fire-fighting operation at Sector 22 on October 20, 2008, while Amandeep Singh and Ravinder Kumar Sharma lost their life during the fire-fighting operation at Sector 17, on June 8, 2014.