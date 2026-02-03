Chandigarh Mayor promises time-bound solutions to people’s problems at Janata Darbar

Reinforcing the spirit of participative and people-centric governance, the municipal corporation (MC) today organised a Janata Darbar – “Your City, Your Voice” at its office here under the chairmanship of Mayor Saurabh Joshi. The open forum provided citizens a direct platform to voice their concerns and seek immediate redress. The darbar was attended by MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, Special Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, along with senior officers of various departments, enabling on-the-spot decision-making with swift directions.

During the interaction, the Mayor heard grievances raised by residents from various sectors, representatives of market associations, labour unions, street vendors, shopkeepers and citizen groups. The Mayor listened to each issue and gave clear, time-bound directions to the officers concerned for prompt action.

A wide range of civic and social issues were brought to the fore, including sewerage-related concerns, such as shifting of chambers and laying of lines, waiver of street vendor fee and penalties, challenges faced by street vendors, construction of e-rickshaw stands with provision of toilets and drinking water, amendments in allotment and trade policies. Long-pending problems such as waterlogging, sanitation gaps and poor road conditions, urgent road repairs and traffic safety concerns were also raised during the darbar.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi emphasized that the darbar was not merely a grievance forum, but a bridge of trust between citizens and the administration. He further directed all departments to submit action-taken reports within stipulated timelines, making it clear that citizen welfare remained the top priority of the MC.