Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Mayor raises industry issues with Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Chandigarh Mayor raises industry issues with Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Also sought amendments to allow conversion of all industrial plots
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:22 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla meets Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal,
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla emphasised on the need for policy reforms and infrastructure development to support the region’s industrial growth during her meeting with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

During the discussion, Babla highlighted pressing concerns affecting the industrial sector, including, conversion policy. She sought amendments to allow conversion of all industrial plots, including those below two kanals, to ensure equal growth opportunities.

Raising the issue of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) enhancement and infrastructure strengthening, the Mayor advocated for more flexibility in FAR norms to facilitate business expansion and modernisation and addressing the need for improved road networks, seamless connectivity, and uninterrupted power supply to boost industrial efficiency.

The Mayor expressed confidence that Piyush Goyal's leadership will bring constructive resolutions to these challenges, fostering a more business-friendly environment. —TNS

