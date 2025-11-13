Chandigarh Mayor reviews ward development works

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla today chaired a review meeting with all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, Chief Engineer and officers of the Municipal Corporation (MC) to accelerate and oversee development projects funded under Rs 25–50 lakh allotment for each ward.

The meeting was convened to review the status, progress and quality of crucial road and infrastructure works, with a firm focus on timely execution and transparency.

Babla issued strict instructions to officers, directing them to prioritize key municipal services including road repairs, drainage systems, sanitation improvements, street lighting, water supply enhancements and parks’ upkeep. Councillors provided detailed, ward-wise updates, while the Chief Engineer presented comprehensive technical progress reports.

To ensure adherence to these standards, she directed that weekly monitoring and follow-up reports must be submitted by all concerned departments.

Babla announced that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors will also be called for similar review meetings in the coming week.