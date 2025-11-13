DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Mayor reviews ward development works

Chandigarh Mayor reviews ward development works

The meeting was convened to review the status, progress and quality of crucial road and infrastructure works

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:10 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla File
Advertisement

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla today chaired a review meeting with all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors, Chief Engineer and officers of the Municipal Corporation (MC) to accelerate and oversee development projects funded under Rs 25–50 lakh allotment for each ward.

Advertisement

The meeting was convened to review the status, progress and quality of crucial road and infrastructure works, with a firm focus on timely execution and transparency.

Advertisement

Babla issued strict instructions to officers, directing them to prioritize key municipal services including road repairs, drainage systems, sanitation improvements, street lighting, water supply enhancements and parks’ upkeep. Councillors provided detailed, ward-wise updates, while the Chief Engineer presented comprehensive technical progress reports.

Advertisement

To ensure adherence to these standards, she directed that weekly monitoring and follow-up reports must be submitted by all concerned departments.

Babla announced that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors will also be called for similar review meetings in the coming week.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts