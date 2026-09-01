Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi Meets Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi met Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar during his official visit to Chandigarh and held a detailed discussion on key issues concerning the city and the Municipal Corporation.

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The City Mayor apprised the Union Minister of Chandigarh’s development priorities, civic infrastructure requirements and emerging urban challenges, while seeking continued support and guidance from the Government of India.

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The Mayor particularly thanked Khattar for the positive approach and support extended to Chandigarh during the recent meeting of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, where important issues concerning the city were taken up.

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“Chandigarh deserves development that matches its national importance and its identity as one of India’s best-planned cities. The Centre’s support and Manohar Lal Khattar's positive approach give us greater strength to take Chandigarh forward,” Mayor Joshi said.

He added that stronger coordination between the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Municipal Corporation Chandigarh would help accelerate development projects, strengthen civic infrastructure and further improve the quality of urban services for citizens.

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Khattar assured continued support for Chandigarh’s development.