Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi sheds light on Dadumajra waste removal at council meet

Mayor Saurabh Joshi showcased the successful reclamation of the Dadumajra Legacy Waste Site at the All India Mayors' Council Meeting held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Cabinet Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

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Joshi informed the gathering that through determined efforts of the Municipal Corporation, legacy waste had been scientifically processed and removed, paving the way for a cleaner, greener and healthier future for the city.

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Describing the achievement as a landmark in Chandigarh's civic history, the Mayor said the Daddumajra transformation was not merely the removal of a garbage mountain, but a powerful example of environmentally responsible governance. He advocated for an increase in the tenure of elected Mayors across the country, stating that meaningful urban transformation demands continuity in leadership and long-term policy implementation.