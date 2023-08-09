Chandigarh Mayor ‘softens’ stance, vendors call off protest

Chandigarh, August 8
After 25 days of protest, street vendors today called off their dharna outside the MC office following an assurance by Mayor Anup Gupta.
Gupta met the protesters and promised to address their grievances. Congress leader Naseeb Jakhar, who has been spearheading the protest, claimed the Mayor had assured us that a committee would be formed, which would submit its report in three months about viable vending sites. “We have been assured that there will be no anti-encroachment drive against the vendors after 5 pm,” claimed Jakhar.
“Registered vendors have been protesting against non-allotment of sites. Thus, they have been sitting in Sector 22 and other sites. They want sites be allotted to them in main sectors so that they can earn their livelihood,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus