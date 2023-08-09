Chandigarh Mayor ‘softens’ stance, vendors call off protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

After 25 days of protest, street vendors today called off their dharna outside the MC office following an assurance by Mayor Anup Gupta.

Gupta met the protesters and promised to address their grievances. Congress leader Naseeb Jakhar, who has been spearheading the protest, claimed the Mayor had assured us that a committee would be formed, which would submit its report in three months about viable vending sites. “We have been assured that there will be no anti-encroachment drive against the vendors after 5 pm,” claimed Jakhar.

“Registered vendors have been protesting against non-allotment of sites. Thus, they have been sitting in Sector 22 and other sites. They want sites be allotted to them in main sectors so that they can earn their livelihood,” he said.

