Chandigarh mayoral elections likely in mid-January

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

City mayoral polls are likely to be postponed to mid of January even as the present Mayor Sarbjit Kaur’s term ends on January 7.

Sources said the Deputy Commissioner, who conducts the elections, will be on a study tour. Thus, he would not be available for the proceedings, the sources added.

This time, the polls will be triangular. The city Congress had abstained from polls held in January this year. However, this time, the Congress wants to field its candidates for all three posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

From the ruling BJP, councillors Kanawarjit Singh Rana, Dalip Sharma, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and Saurabh Joshi are expected be the party’s candidates. While from the Congress, Gurpreet Singh Gabi may be the candidate. For AAP, its Leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra is stated to be the possible candidate. There are many others in the race for the ticket. Names of the candidates will be finalised by their respective parties at a later stage.

The BJP has 15 councillors (14 councillors and ex officio member local MP), AAP has 14 councillors, Congress has six councillors and SAD has one councillor. The councillors vote in the Municipal Corporation (MC) House through a secret polling to elect candidates for the three posts.

