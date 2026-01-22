DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh mayoral poll: AAP, Congress tie-up suspense on, last day of nominations today

Chandigarh mayoral poll: AAP, Congress tie-up suspense on, last day of nominations today

Elections to the top three posts in the MC House will be held on January 29

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The suspense over a tie-up between the Congress and the AAP for the mayoral elections continued a day before the last date for filing of nominations for the top three posts in the Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

Despite hectic activities within the two parties on the issue of possible “adjustment” in the mayoral election, their leaders did not make any formal announcement till late on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The Congress held a nearly two-hour discussion on the matter in the presence of the party’s national observer but failed to take a call on the possible alliance.

Advertisement

City Congress president HS Lucky said they held a meeting of the councillors in the presence of national observer Chetan Chauhan and the issue of alliance was discussed at length. The views of the councillors were taken. They were going to hold another meeting at 10 am on Thursday, he added.

Sources said a majority of Congress councillors raised concerns over fighting the mayoral elections jointly with AAP. A party councillor on the condition of anonymity said when a decision had already been taken to contest the next MC elections independently, there was no reason to forge any kind of “adjustment” or “alliance” with AAP . He said what they would say to voters against AAP candidates in the next MC election if they fought the mayoral elections “together”.

Advertisement

Vijay Pal Singh, president, city AAP, said the party would reveal its strategy on Thursday.

However, sources said an understanding had been reached that the AAP would announce its candidate for the post of Mayor on Thursday. A senior national leader of the party is likely to be present at the time the announcement would be made.

Not taking any risk, AAP has also decided to take all its councillors to a resort in Punjab where they will stay till the day of election, January 29. The party took the decision to prevent further poaching of councillors by the BJP.

AAP councillors Yogesh Dhingra, Jasbir Singh Ladi, Damanpreet Singh, Hardeep Singh and Ram Chandra Yadav are possible contenders for the mayor’s post.

Meanwhile, Vinod Tawde, national general secretary of BJP, will announce the names of the candidates for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Thursday. Councillors Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Saurabh Joshi, Kanwarjeet Sigh Rana and Dalip Sharma are the front runners for the BJP’s mayor candidature.

The BJP has 18 councillors in the 35-member MC House, Congress six and AAP 11. The local MLA, Manish Tewari of Congress, also has one vote. Nineteen votes are required to win the election, which will be held by a show of hands this time.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts