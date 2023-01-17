Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 16

A close fight is expected between the BJP and AAP as the MC House elects new Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Tuesday.

With the Congress today deciding to abstain from the elections, the BJP will go into the mayoral polls with the edge, having an extra vote of MP Kirron Kher, the ex officio member, while rival AAP is pinning hopes on cross-voting from the ruling party’s councillors.

Last year too, the six Congress councillors had stayed away from polling. The SAD, which is yet to show its cards, is also expected to abstain. Last year, its lone councillor Hardeep Singh had attended the House on the polling day, but staged a walkout.

Both BJP and AAP have 14 votes each, but the former has the advantage in the form of MP’s vote. However, a lot will depend on cross or invalid votes, if any. The two units exuded confidence of winning the elections.

BJP’s Arun Sood told Chandigarh Tribune: “We are the single largest party in the MC House. Thus, we are surely going to win the elections.”

BJP’s councillor Saurabh Joshi, who did not go out of station with other councillors, posted on Facebook he was down with fever and would not take calls. “He will vote,” said Sood, clearing speculation about him not voting.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders, who had been claiming they would win the elections and were expecting BJP and Congress councillors to vote for them for “development”, were silent today.

AAP’s UT chief Prem Garg and co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra did not take calls for comment.

Last year, BJP’s Sarbjit Kaur had beaten AAP’s Anju Katyal after one vote was declared invalid. The AAP had then created a ruckus inside the House, alleging fraud.

The BJP along with MP’s vote and AAP had 14 votes each in the House. The BJP’s one vote increased in the middle of last year after Congress councillor Gurcharanjit Singh joined the ruling party.

BJP’s Dalip Sharma was elected Senior Deputy Mayor, defeating AAP’s Prem Lata as one vote from the latter side went to Sharma. BJP’s Anup Gupta was declared the Deputy Mayor through a draw of lots after he and AAP’s candidate Ram Chander Yadav polled 14 votes each.

Anticipating a ruckus in the House, more marshals and police personnel will be deployed during the polls. Both outside and inside the House, increased security will be there.

