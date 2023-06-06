Chandigarh MC: AAP councillors suspended for a day for ‘abusing’ MP Kirron Kher, PM Modi

Chandigarh, June 6
Chandigarh AAP councillors were suspended for a day by Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Anup Gupta today.
The Mayor alleged that AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi abused MP Kirron Kher as well Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also accused other AAP councillors of not condemning Laddi’s act and instead supporting the statement. However, Laddi alleged that MP Kirron Kher first abused him.
The AAP councillors were taken out of the House by marshals.
Later, the ruling BJP hurriedly passed three agendas, including setting up of city's new waste processing plant. The Congress objected that they were not given a chance to speak.
