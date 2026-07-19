Chandigarh MC allots 499 sites; vendors protest relocation

Street vendors staged a protest at the Municipal Corporation office on Saturday during the draw of lots for the allotment of new vending sites, alleging that the relocation would affect their livelihoods.

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The Municipal Corporation conducted the draw in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court for the allocation of vending sites to eligible non-essential street vendors (NESVs) registered under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

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The Supreme Court had quashed the Chandigarh Administration’s July 2020 notification that classified vendors selling items such as “chhole-bhature”, “kulche-chhole”, “parathas”, fruits, vegetables and flowers outside religious places as “essential service providers”. Following the order, these vendors are being shifted to designated zones for non-essential street vendors.

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Mukesh Giri, a member of the Town Vending Committee, alleged that the draw lacked transparency. He claimed that vendors were being displaced from locations where they had been operating for decades.

He said he had been running his business in Sector 42 for the past 30 years but had now been allotted a site in Sector 53, where, according to him, there was little public footfall.

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Raising slogans against the Municipal Corporation, the protesters accused the authorities of ignoring their concerns and demanded a review of the allotment process. Officials tried to pacify the vendors and assured them that their objections would be considered in accordance with the rules.

A total of 499 vendors were allotted new sites through the draw.

The MC Joint Commissioner, Himanshu Gupta, said the draw was conducted in a transparent manner. He added that notices would be issued to the vendors, giving them 30 days to shift to their newly allotted sites.