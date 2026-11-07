Chandigarh MC appeals for safe, accident-free Diwali

Under its ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali 2026’ initiative, being implemented as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has issued a comprehensive fire safety advisory to prevent accidents and ensure a safe and incident-free festival.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, appealed to citizens to make safety and cleanliness an integral part of their Diwali celebrations.

Special fire safety instructions have also been issued to firecracker shop owners. They have been directed to maintain prescribed safety distances and keep adequate quantities of water, sand and fire extinguishers readily available. In case of any fire emergency, citizens should dial 112 or contact the nearest Fire Station for prompt assistance.