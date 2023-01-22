Chandigarh MC chief inspects waste plant, STPs

Chandigarh, January 21
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, along with senior officials of the civic body, today inspected the solid waste management plant, material waste recovery facility (MRF) and sewage treatment plants (STPs).
All major gaps and impediments in 100 per cent waste processing would be fixed, she said. “Waste segregation at source has improved, yet a lot more needs to be done. The MRF needs to segregate not just dry waste but categorise it further,” she said.
It was decided to increase workers at the MRF to do manual sorting and further categorisation of dry waste. Workers need to be incentivised so as to increase the recovery of recyclables at the MRF.
