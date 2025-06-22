DT
PT
Chandigarh MC chief seeks report on projects after plaints over irregularities

Chandigarh MC chief seeks report on projects after plaints over irregularities

Superintending Engineers directed to submit report within two weeks
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Amit Kumar has sought reports from officials concerned regarding four projects of the civic body.

The action comes after the MC Commissioner received complaints regarding the alleged irregularities in both the allotment and executions of the said projects being undertaken by the civic body.

The projects in which the reports have been sought include the ongoing work of the renovation of the community centre of Dadumajra, the operation and maintenance of the dry and wet waste processing plants under the Solid Waste Management Cell, the repair and maintenance work of Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) tiles on V5 roads of Sector-34C and D and the allotment of tender for the bio mining of waste from the Dadumajra dumping ground.

Two Superintending Engineers have been directed to submit the reports within two weeks in the backdrop of the complaints have been received regarding alleged irregularities in the allotment and execution of the four projects.

