Chandigarh MC Commissioner launches ‘Swachhta Slogan Campaign’ in Sector 22D

Amit Kumar, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, today inaugurated a unique ‘Swachhta Slogan Campaign’, aimed at promoting cleanliness awareness and proper waste management practices in Sector 22-D here.

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The campaign will give participants an opportunity to win exciting cash prizes and other rewards. The initiative has been launched by the Municipal Commissioner in collaboration with Market Welfare Association, Sector 22-D, to encourage greater public participation in the Swachhta movement and spread awareness about maintaining hygiene and sanitation in public spaces. Under the campaign, citizens visiting the market are being encouraged to participate by writing creative Swachhta slogans.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of collective public participation in making Chandigarh cleaner and greener. He educated citizens about the proper use of the four-bin waste segregation system and urged residents to adopt cleanliness practices in their daily lives.

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He stated that such awareness initiatives play a vital role in educating citizens about waste segregation, sanitation, and civic responsibility, while also encouraging active community engagement. The Commissioner further appealed to citizens, market associations, and shopkeepers to work hand in hand with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the city.

Parveen Duggal, President, Market Welfare Association, Sector 22-D (Kiran Block), and brand ambassador of the Swachhta campaign, said that those visiting the market will be encouraged to write a slogan to promote the Swachhta campaign in Chandigarh. He said that cash prizes will be distributed for the best slogans.

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One shop owner launched a lucky draw scheme for customers, in which participants will have an opportunity to win a car and several surprise gifts. Participants in the lucky draw are encouraged to write slogans on the cleanliness drive on the coupons. Duggal said that the campaign witnessed an enthusiastic response from shoppers, traders, and residents. Area councillor Damanpreet Singh, Joint Commissioner Balbir Raj Singh, Medical Officer of Health Dr Inderdeep Kaur, shopkeepers, and residents were also present on the occasion.