Chandigarh MC Commissioner visits Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra today visited Dhanas village to take stock of the ongoing development works and to listen to residents’ grievances.

The Commissioner was accompanied by a team of engineers and Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Councillor of Ward No. 14. She directed the engineers to take up the matter of 32 unallotted plots in “milk colony” in the area, which were being illegally used for cattle rearing. She also asked the officials to speed up challaning for dumping cow dung in the park near House No. 736.

Anindita asked the engineers to explore the possibilities of providing a connectivity passage to the lake road from Chaman Colony up to the bridge, which would be an alternative route from this colony.

She told the official concerned that the level of streets in Chaman Colony should be maintained properly while laying paver blocks.

The other works she discussed with the officials and residents included installing street lights at Chaman Colony, widening/extension of the car parking lot towards Patiala ki Rao at Chaman/Aman Colony, removal of a mobile toilet from near the colony, carrying out repairs of the fountain and the gym in the park.