Chandigarh MC Commissioner visits Dhanas

Chandigarh, August 11
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra today visited Dhanas village to take stock of the ongoing development works and to listen to residents’ grievances.
The Commissioner was accompanied by a team of engineers and Kuljeet Singh Sandhu, Councillor of Ward No. 14. She directed the engineers to take up the matter of 32 unallotted plots in “milk colony” in the area, which were being illegally used for cattle rearing. She also asked the officials to speed up challaning for dumping cow dung in the park near House No. 736.
Anindita asked the engineers to explore the possibilities of providing a connectivity passage to the lake road from Chaman Colony up to the bridge, which would be an alternative route from this colony.
She told the official concerned that the level of streets in Chaman Colony should be maintained properly while laying paver blocks.
The other works she discussed with the officials and residents included installing street lights at Chaman Colony, widening/extension of the car parking lot towards Patiala ki Rao at Chaman/Aman Colony, removal of a mobile toilet from near the colony, carrying out repairs of the fountain and the gym in the park.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...