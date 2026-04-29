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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC cracks down on illegal vending; 17 trucks impounded

Chandigarh MC cracks down on illegal vending; 17 trucks impounded

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, on Tuesday carried out an intensive enforcement drive against unauthorised vending and illegal advertisements across the city.

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During a morning drive at the Sector 26 Mandi (outer area), enforcement teams impounded 17 trucks found illegally selling watermelons and muskmelons without valid permission. In addition, strict action was taken against unregistered vendors, with a total of 131 challans issued during the drive.

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The drive also targeted illegal outdoor advertising. As part of the city-wide operation, 32 unauthorised advertisement banners, hoardings and flex boards were removed from various locations to ensure compliance with municipal norms and improve the city’s visual landscape.

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The drive was conducted smoothly by the enforcement teams, emphasising zero tolerance towards violations. Amit Kumar, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, reiterated the appeal to vendors and advertisers to adhere to rules and obtain the necessary permissions to avoid penalties.

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