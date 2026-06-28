Chandigarh MC cracks down on illegal vendors

The Municipal Corporation continued its enforcement drive against encroachments at Apni Mandis. It removed unauthorised items from the Apni Mandi in Sector 43 on Saturday morning.
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Acting on repeated complaints from local residents about vendors occupying MC land before the designated market hours, enforcement teams removed tents, tables, batteries, weighing scales from public spaces. Twentynine challans were issued to violators.
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