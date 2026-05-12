icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC cracks down on LPG godowns lacking fire safety certificates

Chandigarh MC cracks down on LPG godowns lacking fire safety certificates

Joint Commissioner-cum-Chief Fire Officer says strict legal action will be taken against non-compliant establishments

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 PM May 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Rescue Services has warned several LPG godowns found operating without adequate fire safety arrangements and mandatory Fire Safety Certificates issued by the competent authority.

Advertisement

Joint Commissioner-cum-Chief Fire Officer Dr Inderjeet, along with other officials, conducted a special inspection drive at various LPG godowns across the city.

Advertisement

After the inspections, Dr Inderjeet emphasised that such negligence not only violates statutory provisions but also poses a grave threat to human life, public property, and the safety of nearby residential and commercial areas.

Advertisement

He directed the concerned Station Fire Officers to ensure that all shortcomings are rectified by the owners and operators within the stipulated time frame. He further warned that strict action under the relevant provisions of law would be initiated against establishments failing to comply with prescribed fire safety norms.

The drive was aimed at assessing compliance with fire safety regulations and identifying deficiencies that could pose potential fire hazards in establishments dealing with highly inflammable materials.

Advertisement

During the inspections, fire safety teams carried out a detailed examination of firefighting arrangements, including the availability and operational condition of fire extinguishers and other fire fighting equipment, emergency exit routes, LPG cylinder storage practices, electrical safety measures, accessibility for emergency response vehicles, and overall adherence to mandatory fire safety standards.

The teams also verified the status of compulsory Fire Safety Certificates required for operating such hazardous establishments.

As part of the awareness and preparedness initiative, officials of the Fire and Rescue Services imparted practical training to workers and staff deployed at the LPG godowns on the proper operation and use of fire fighting equipment.

Staff members were also sensitised about emergency response procedures, evacuation protocols, and essential precautions necessary to minimise fire risks at LPG storage facilities.

Reiterating its commitment to safeguarding public life and property, the Fire and Rescue Services wing of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, appealed to all commercial establishments dealing with flammable and hazardous materials to strictly adhere to fire prevention measures and maintain robust safety standards in the larger public interest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts