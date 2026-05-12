Chandigarh MC cracks down on LPG godowns lacking fire safety certificates

The Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Rescue Services has warned several LPG godowns found operating without adequate fire safety arrangements and mandatory Fire Safety Certificates issued by the competent authority.

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Joint Commissioner-cum-Chief Fire Officer Dr Inderjeet, along with other officials, conducted a special inspection drive at various LPG godowns across the city.

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After the inspections, Dr Inderjeet emphasised that such negligence not only violates statutory provisions but also poses a grave threat to human life, public property, and the safety of nearby residential and commercial areas.

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He directed the concerned Station Fire Officers to ensure that all shortcomings are rectified by the owners and operators within the stipulated time frame. He further warned that strict action under the relevant provisions of law would be initiated against establishments failing to comply with prescribed fire safety norms.

The drive was aimed at assessing compliance with fire safety regulations and identifying deficiencies that could pose potential fire hazards in establishments dealing with highly inflammable materials.

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During the inspections, fire safety teams carried out a detailed examination of firefighting arrangements, including the availability and operational condition of fire extinguishers and other fire fighting equipment, emergency exit routes, LPG cylinder storage practices, electrical safety measures, accessibility for emergency response vehicles, and overall adherence to mandatory fire safety standards.

The teams also verified the status of compulsory Fire Safety Certificates required for operating such hazardous establishments.

As part of the awareness and preparedness initiative, officials of the Fire and Rescue Services imparted practical training to workers and staff deployed at the LPG godowns on the proper operation and use of fire fighting equipment.

Staff members were also sensitised about emergency response procedures, evacuation protocols, and essential precautions necessary to minimise fire risks at LPG storage facilities.

Reiterating its commitment to safeguarding public life and property, the Fire and Rescue Services wing of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, appealed to all commercial establishments dealing with flammable and hazardous materials to strictly adhere to fire prevention measures and maintain robust safety standards in the larger public interest.