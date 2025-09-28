DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC cuts rent for Tibetan, Khampa markets by 50%

Chandigarh MC cuts rent for Tibetan, Khampa markets by 50%

Panel clears Rs 26 lakh for drainage upgrade in Transport Area

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:32 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

In a compassionate move reflecting solidarity with victims of the recent natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh, the Municipal Corporation has decided to reduce the booking charges by 50% for the Dassehra Ground in Manimajra and Circus Ground in Sector 17, where the Himalayan Khampa Janjati Woollen Market and Tibetan Market are temporarily set up each year.

Advertisement

This significant decision was taken during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting held today under the chairpersonship of Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla.

The meeting was attended by Amit Kumar, MC Commissioner; Pardeep Kumar, Special Commissioner; committee members Gurpreet Singh, Jasmanpreet Singh, Poonam, Saurabh Joshi, Suman Devi and other senior officers of the MC.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on the agenda concerning policy guidelines and terms and conditions for the booking of commercial grounds, particularly the two key market locations. After detailed discussions, the committee unanimously approved the reduction in booking fee for this year, keeping in view the hardship faced by Tibetan and Khampa traders due to landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh.

Babla said it was a gesture of empathy and support towards communities that have long been associated with Chandigarh and contribute to its vibrant seasonal markets.

Advertisement

The committee also accorded approval to Rs 26.28-lakh rough estimates for the strengthening of existing stormwater drainage by repairing road gullies and machine holes and constructing new ones in Transport Area, Sector 26-E. Also, Valley Park, Dhanas, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 33.41 lakh. An estimated cost of Rs 36.13 lakh has been approved for the hiring of a leachate suction machine for three MRF centres.

A gesture of empathy: Mayor 
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said it was a gesture of empathy and support towards Tibetan communities that had long been associated with Chandigarh and contributed to its vibrant seasonal markets. They had suffered losses due to the recent landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts