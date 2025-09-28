Chandigarh MC cuts rent for Tibetan, Khampa markets by 50%

In a compassionate move reflecting solidarity with victims of the recent natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh, the Municipal Corporation has decided to reduce the booking charges by 50% for the Dassehra Ground in Manimajra and Circus Ground in Sector 17, where the Himalayan Khampa Janjati Woollen Market and Tibetan Market are temporarily set up each year.

This significant decision was taken during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting held today under the chairpersonship of Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla.

The meeting was attended by Amit Kumar, MC Commissioner; Pardeep Kumar, Special Commissioner; committee members Gurpreet Singh, Jasmanpreet Singh, Poonam, Saurabh Joshi, Suman Devi and other senior officers of the MC.

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on the agenda concerning policy guidelines and terms and conditions for the booking of commercial grounds, particularly the two key market locations. After detailed discussions, the committee unanimously approved the reduction in booking fee for this year, keeping in view the hardship faced by Tibetan and Khampa traders due to landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh.

Babla said it was a gesture of empathy and support towards communities that have long been associated with Chandigarh and contribute to its vibrant seasonal markets.

The committee also accorded approval to Rs 26.28-lakh rough estimates for the strengthening of existing stormwater drainage by repairing road gullies and machine holes and constructing new ones in Transport Area, Sector 26-E. Also, Valley Park, Dhanas, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 33.41 lakh. An estimated cost of Rs 36.13 lakh has been approved for the hiring of a leachate suction machine for three MRF centres.

A gesture of empathy: Mayor

