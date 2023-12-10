Chandigarh MC decides to end street light pact with company

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 9

Taking serious note of “poor performance” in maintaining street lights in the city by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a public sector undertaking (PSU), the Municipal Corporation has started the process of terminating the contract with it.

On the basis of a report received from the engineering wing, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra has given her nod to initiating the process of terminating the contract and has also asked the officials concerned to explore alternatives.

Rs 48cr Pact: In February 2017, the MC had signed a Rs 48-crore contract with the EESL for the replacement of 48,000 ordinary street lights with LED ones and their maintenance for seven years.

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, the MC chief confirmed she had received the file regarding the termination of the contract and had asked the officials concerned to take forward the process while looking for the MC’s own options for the maintenance of the lights.

A senior MC official said before terminating the contract, they were supposed to serve a notice on the EESL according to the conditions laid down in the MoU. A major issue with the agency had been its centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS) failed to work the way it was intended to. “Under the CCMS, the agency should have come to know which street light is non-functional, but it did not happen. Instead, employees of the agency kept looking for defunct street lights manually,” said the official. Also, there was no timely resolution of public complaints about non-functional lights. Complaints made through the Smart City app or at the firm’s toll free number were not resolved for days or weeks till senior MC officials were approached (in most cases).

Earlier, taking note of the “poor management of street lighting service”, the MC Chief Engineer had sought a report from the electricity wing of the civic body on the overall performance of the PSU. The report was finally submitted to MC chief.

In February 2017, the MC had signed a Rs 48-crore contract with the EESL for the replacement of 48,000 ordinary street lights with LED ones, which has been completed, and their maintenance for seven years.

CCMS comes cropper

Centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS) failed to work the way it was intended to. “Under the CCMS, the agency should have come to know which street light is non-functional, but it did not happen. Instead, employees of the agency kept looking for defunct street lights manually,” said an official.

No timely resolution of complaints

There was no timely resolution of public complaints about non-functional lights across the city. Complaints made through the Smart City application or at the firm’s toll-free number were not resolved for days or weeks till senior MC officials were approached (in most cases).