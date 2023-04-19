Chandigarh MC draws a blank at e-auction for 39 booths

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, April 18
After having failed to sell its 39 decade-old booths in Sector 17, the Municipal Corporation is now struggling to rent out the commercial units located under an overbridge.
Offering these for the first time on a rental basis through an e-auction, the MC has failed to get even a single bid.
Need to come up with concept
MC needs to come up with a concept. A specialised market such as an ice-cream street or health food street can be set up to draw people. — Neeraj Bajaj, president, Business Promotion Council, Sector 17
The reserve rent per booth was kept between Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 depending on the size. The area of booths is between 12 and 20 sq yds.
Neeraj Bajaj, president, Business Promotion Council, Sector 17, says: “The corporation needs to come up with some concept. They can set up a specialised market for a particular trade such as an ice-cream street or a health food street to attract buyers as well as people.”
“They can even go in for revenue-sharing model like malls. If shops are made operational, it will improve footfall besides promoting business. The area will also look cleaner,” he says.
MC sources say before going ahead with another e-auction, they will deliberate on a concept-based market to make things work.
The civic body had earlier written to the UT Administration to allow it to give away its properties on a freehold basis. However, the administration did not get the go-ahead from the Centre.
The MC had then tried to sell its properties on a leasehold basis. In one of the auctions, it had fixed the reserve price of these booths between Rs 55.12 lakh and Rs 80.74 lakh, which the traders found way too high.
The corporation had spent crores of rupees on the construction of these booths in 2013. At present, vagabond or migrants spend nights outside these booths. Besides, the vacant booths are a financial burden for the MC on account of their maintenance.
