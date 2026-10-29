Chandigarh MC eases rules for separate property IDs

Owners of separate floors of a house will no longer have to obtain the consent of other floor owners to create separate property IDs for depositing property tax.

The Municipal Corporation has approved a proposal to amend Clause 18 of the Property Tax Bylaws, 2003, to simplify the issuance of separate property IDs.

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Under the existing rules, applicants seeking separate assessment of portions of a residential building must clear all property tax dues and submit a division plan signed by all owners.

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After the amendment, the division plan for a residential property would need to be signed only by the applicant or owner, rather than all owners.

For commercial and industrial properties, the plan would continue to require signatures from all owners. Payment of all outstanding property tax dues would also remain mandatory.

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The agenda states that in a number of cases, assessees are unable to fulfil the condition of obtaining signatures from all owners due to personal differences or disputes with the owners of other floors in the same building.

Consequently, such applicants face difficulties in obtaining separate property IDs, which may result in delays in the payment of property tax and the accumulation of substantial outstanding dues.

During the discussion, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi demanded that owners willing to pay property tax for their individual floors should be allowed to deposit their dues separately, without being affected by the non-payment of other co-owners.

The House approved the proposal, allowing owners to pay property tax separately for their respective floors. The decision is expected to provide relief to property owners who wish to fulfil their tax obligations independently of other owners in the same building.