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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC elections: 184 symbols notified for Independents

Chandigarh MC elections: 184 symbols notified for Independents

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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MC Commissioner Amit Kumar, appealed to citizens to make safety and cleanliness an integral part of their Diwali celebrations.
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The State Election Commission has notified a list of 184 free election symbols for Independent candidates contesting the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. Under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 2026, independent candidates will have to indicate three preferred symbols in their nomination papers. The symbols will be allotted in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said the order would apply to elections in all 35 wards of the Municipal Corporation.

According to the order, if more than one Independent candidate opts for the same election symbol, the Returning Officer will allot it through a draw of lots.

Significantly, candidates belonging to political parties registered with the Election Commission of India but not recognised as national or state parties will also be treated as Independents.

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