Chandigarh MC employee takes U-turn, reiterates graft allegations

A Municipal Corporation employee, who had levelled allegations of corruption in the Enforcement Department only to retract later, has again taken a U-turn.

Addressing a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club today, MC employee Vikas alleged that he had been receiving constant threats and was being forced to sign blank papers. Vikas maintained whatever he had said in his first video was true, while the second video was recorded under pressure. “The pressure was so immense that I was compelled to make the video. My allegations should be investigated either by the Vigilance or CBI. All allegations I have made will be proven in the inquiry,” he added.

Mukesh Goyal, president of Shastri Market, Sector 22, was also present at the press conference. Goyal said he had already filed a complaint with the Municipal Commissioner and had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.