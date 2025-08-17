DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC employee takes U-turn, reiterates graft allegations

Chandigarh MC employee takes U-turn, reiterates graft allegations

Alleged that he had been receiving constant threats and was being forced to sign blank papers
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:03 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Had levelled allegations of corruption in the Enforcement Department.
Advertisement

A Municipal Corporation employee, who had levelled allegations of corruption in the Enforcement Department only to retract later, has again taken a U-turn.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club today, MC employee Vikas alleged that he had been receiving constant threats and was being forced to sign blank papers. Vikas maintained whatever he had said in his first video was true, while the second video was recorded under pressure. “The pressure was so immense that I was compelled to make the video. My allegations should be investigated either by the Vigilance or CBI. All allegations I have made will be proven in the inquiry,” he added.

Mukesh Goyal, president of Shastri Market, Sector 22, was also present at the press conference. Goyal said he had already filed a complaint with the Municipal Commissioner and had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts