Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 2

For second year in a row, the local Municipal Corporation has failed to form nine special sub-committees and three statutory committees on road, house tax assessment, water supply and sewerage disposal.

Financial powers Statutory committees Rs 25 lakh Sub-committees Rs 15 lakh F&CC Rs 50 lakh

All these panels and sub-panels are supposed to hold a meeting once a month, but there has been no such meeting for over one and a half years. The panels are formed for one-year to coincide with the Mayor’s tenure.

During the tenure of the previous Mayor, Sarbjit Kaur, the sub-panels could not be constituted for the entire year. Even the tenure of current Mayor Anup Gupta has entered its eight month, but there is no indication of starting the process to form these committees.

The three committees were supposed to be constituted by the Mayor after assuming charge in January. He has to send the names of councillors for the nine sub-committees to the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator for approval.

The three statutory committees have financial powers of Rs 25 lakh each, while the nine sub-committees can take up matters worth Rs 15 lakh each. The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) has financial powers of Rs 50 lakh.

Owing to the non-formation of these panels, most of the agendas are sent to the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC). “It leads to the stopping or delaying of development agenda. Since most of these agenda items now go to the F&CC, it makes the meeting agenda lengthy. The F&CC doesn’t have enough time to discuss lengthy agenda, most items of which could have been deliberated upon at length by sub-panel,” said Jasbir Singh Bunty, Congress councillor.

Slamming the ruling BJP, Leader of the Opposition Damanpreet Singh alleged, “Since there is a considerable number of Opposition (AAP and Congress) councillors, the BJP is scared of making them members of the sub-panels. In the absence of these sub-panels, it is convenient for the BJP to get agenda approved at F&CC meetings. The ruling party is only trying to muzzle the voice of the Opposition.”

Denying the charges, Mayor Anup Gupta said, “I have already sent letters to all councillors and asked them to send me names for ward committees. I have not received any reply from them. The names for three committees and nine sub-panels have to be sent along with those of ward committees to the Administration for approval.”

The nine special sub-committees are formed on sanitation, environment and city beautification, electricity, fire and emergency services, apni mandi and day market, women empowerment, enforcement, slum colonies and village development and art, culture and sports.